HIGH COUNTRY — Tyler King melds nature and art in his drawings and photography.
“I’ve done art my whole life, really,” King said, reflecting on the past 12 years of his photography career.
In 2011, King took a leap of faith out of his lawn care job to pursue his true passion: art.
“I actually ended up going to college for landscape design because everybody told me art doesn’t pay the bills. And when you’re young, you believe what everybody tells you,” King said. “You reach a certain age and you kind of want to do your own thing.”
In the beginning of his art career, King experimented by creating colored pencil drawings, but found them to be unproductive due to how long they took, especially when trying to bring realism to his work. The camera gave him the opportunity to bring realism to his work with the click of a button.
Being located in Omaha, Neb. meant King traveled a lot for his work.
“Omaha is soybeans and corn fields. It’s flat, and it is farmland and every farmer has gone through and they’ve wiped out all their trees,” King said. “Last July, we moved to the area and it’s just been the greatest thing we could have done. I’m heavily inspired by the East Coast, and I absolutely love the mountains and the ocean.”
King moved to the Hickory area in 2022 with his wife and two daughters.
“We are up in the mountains almost every single weekend. We find we really, really love Blowing Rock,” King said.
In the fall, King will spend up to 45 days straight hiking alone go roughly 10,000 pictures, which he will narrow down and sell. King, his wife, and two daughters will then go through the pictures and pick out the best to sell.
“My wife helps me narrow down the selection. As a photographer, you’re always going to be biased on that picture that you worked hard to get it. I dropped 200 feet of rope and I descended, then I had to climb the rope. My bias says it’s amazing. My wife will walks over and she’ll say, ‘you can’t show that, that’s horrible, this one’s beautiful.’ And of course, it will be the one where I pulled over on the side of the road and leaned out the window. It’s always something like that. She takes the bias out,” King said
Two years ago, King shared his latest form of work, which were his ink drawings. The subject of King’s drawing is a nude female shifting into a tree, or other natural structure.
When King was 7 years old his father died. After that, King was raised by all of the women around him. His mother, grandmother and sisters were prominent, strong figures in his life. Now, he is raising two daughters. He aims to have the ink drawings represent the power, strength and natural beauty of womanhood. This is the energy that he wants radiating from his work. Coming from a conservative background, King was unsure about sharing his work.
“I never want someone to think that it is erotic. I do want people to think that its sensual or that’s beautiful. But never, ever is it intended to be vulgar. It’s intended to represent the beauty of women,” King said.
The aspects of photography that he looks for mimics the important aspects of his ink drawings. King focuses on the movement and intimate aspects of a natural scene rather than a wider shot to highlight breathtaking moments.
“I see a lot of the same characteristics and nature that I do in women it’s resilient, it’s beautiful, essential, it flows and moves, it’s just as alive...” King said.
All of Tyler King’s work is available on his website at tylerkingart.com.
