Pictured back row, left to right, are Scoutmaster Scout Master Phil Yount, Cubmaster Michael Houck, Assistant Cubmaster Jon Calloway, and Den Leader Jeremy Aldridge. Pictured front row, left to right, are Jackson Calloway and Waylon Harless.
WEST JEFFERSON — Two members of Cub Scout Pack 221 were honored in a crossover ceremony on Saturday, May 20, at Bald Mountain Baptist Church.
The Arrow of Light rank, the highest award offered in Cub Scouting and the only Cub Scout award allowed to be worn on the Boy Scout uniform, was achieved by fifth grade Webelos Jackson Calloway and Waylon Harless. To earn their Arrow of Light rank, Calloway and Harless have worked throughout the year with guidance from their parents and Pack leaders during outdoor adventures such as hiking and camping, as well as community service opportunities, earning multiple required and elective awards. They have spent years learning and practicing the ideals of the Scout Oath and Law and have consistently shown themselves to portray traits represented in the Law such as honesty, integrity, courtousy, kindness, and trustworthiness.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.