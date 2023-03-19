Students Connor Laws, Lanae Somes and Isabella Hardy excelled at the National History Day competition at Surry Community College. Laws placed second in the Senior Division with a paper on Alexander the Great. Somes placed first in the Senior Division with an exhibit on photographer William Henry Jackson, and Hardy placed first in the Senior Division with her performance on scientist Mary Somerville.
DOBSON — Many people would agree that history is important. Three Avery County students showcased their interest in history by competing in the recent Regional National History Day contest held March 4 at Surry Community College.
Connor Laws placed second in the Senior Division with a paper on Alexander the Great. Lanae Somes placed first in the Senior Division with an exhibit on photographer William Henry Jackson. Both Laws and Somes are juniors at Avery County High School. Isabella Hardy placed first in the Senior Division with her performance on scientist Mary Somerville. Hardy is homeschooled and a veteran National History Day contestant.
The trio moves on to the state contest at the end of April at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh. Their coach is Elizabeth Hardy. National History Day was created in 1974 as an annual project-based contest for students in grades 6-12. More than 600,000 students compete annually, with the national contest being held on the campus of the University of Maryland in June.
