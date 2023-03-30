BOONE — The “Transformations: Art Digifab” exhibit at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts held a final ArtTalk from three of the 10 artists involved in the exhibit on March 24.
Chelsea Helms, Travis Donovan and Mark Nystrom led the final ArtTalk where they discussed the overarching theme of the exhibit.
All 10 of the participating exhibit artist use digital tools for art and problem solving during the process. Each artist represented a different, or altered, form of work with a digital medium. They all represented a different department of Appalachian State, including Fine Arts, Applied Design and Sustainable Technology & the Built Environment.
“We started meeting as a group to share various pro tips and tricks and knowledge within the digital landscape. We all come from different disciplines. We all had a new approach, and for some, it can be quite different from everybody else. From that, we kind of got to know each other really well and gained momentum, and our group grew a little bit more, and our knowledge grew a little bit more. We wanted to do something and visualize how we are each using this knowledge and visualize that sort of bleed over of one process to another,” said Travis Donovan, assistant professor and artist.
Within the exhibit were 13 separate projects: “An Evolution of Flora” by Andrew Bailey Arend; “Beard Candy (Hercules)” and “Perennial (Daffodil)” by Travis Donovan; “Dessert Ink” by Nicole Villareal; “Digital Tetsubin” by Frankie Flood; “Digital Space Realization” and “Digitizing Transformation Exhibit” by Chelsea Helms; “Evanescent Mandala” by Andres Tellez; “Radiolaria” by Richard Elaver; “Sub Derivatives” by Derek Eggers; “Tessellation Tango” by Adam Adcock; “Winds Each Hour, Each Day” by Mark Nystrom; and “AI Generated Imagery” by App DigiFab.
