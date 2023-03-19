WATAUGA — On Saturday, March 11, Tractor Supply and the Watauga Humane Society collaborated for Adoption Day.
Adoption Day is an annual event that the Humane Society does to bring awareness to the animals in the shelter.
The event outside of the Tractor Supply lasted from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and featured three adoptable dogs.
The Humane Society sold catnip socks and pet bandanas that were handmade by the volunteers from the shelter. The proceeds go to the shelter.
“All volunteers pay for the supplies for crafts on their own dime. And then all the proceeds from those sales go to spay and neuter,” said Rachel Crowell, the volunteer organizer.
On the inside of the Tractor Supply during the event, there were correlating festivities. There was a treat tasting for those who brought their dog for the vet clinic, which is is hosted at the store monthly. The treat tasting included a “trick or treat”-type bag of treats for animals and a free tennis ball.
For more information on adoption, visit wataugahumane.org/.
