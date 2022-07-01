Recently we looked at our favorite movie quotes. Movie maven Sheldon Davidson proposed we should now look at the Top 10 last lines in movies.
The parting words in a movie are often a “stinging, darkly funny punchline.”
Sheldon offered two examples: “Huh?” or “What’s wrong with you?” Answer: “Nothing you can’t fix.”
His “Huh?” is a trick question, Ward Bond’s response to Bogart’s “The stuff that dreams are made of” comment in the “Maltese Falcon.”
And “Nothing you can’t fix” is the classic response by Lauren Bacall to Humphrey Bogart at the end of “The Big Sleep” – a pronouncement that apparently carried over into real life.
So as a starting point for the Top 10 Last Lines, we checked with ScreenRant. As expected, that entertainment blog had a list:
10. “Alright, Mr. DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up.” – Gloria Swanson in “Sunset Boulevard” (1950). Norma Desmond (Swanson) is a one-time silent film star who dreams of being important again. She lures screenwriter Joe Gillis (William Holden) into her scheme with fatal results. As Norma tells us, “I am big. It’s the pictures that got small.”
9. “You met me at a very strange time in my life”– The Unnamed Narrator in “Fight Club” (1999). Jack (Ed Norton) pathetically tries to find meaning to his life by participating in underground fist-fighting competitions and acts of social terrorism. The film is widely misunderstood.
8. “The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he did not exist. And like that ... he is gone.” – Kevin Spacey in “The Usual Suspects” (1995). The mystery revolves around the identity of a mystery criminal named Keyser Soze. More than just a movie, it’s a cinematic magic trick.
7. “Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.” – Humphrey Bogart in “Casablanca” (1942). Ilsa Lund walks into Rick’s gin joint in Morocco. Rick (Bogart) wants to help Ilsa and her husband escape to America, but old feelings are rekindled. This all-time classic is rife with great quotes.
6. “Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown.” – Joe Mantell in “Chinatown” (1974). Private investigator Jake Gittis (Jack Nicolson) uncovers a corruption scandal within the Los Angeles Department of Power and Water. There are few lines in all of cinema as cynical as that one.
5. “I’ll be right here.” – The alien in “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” (1982). Here we have the relationship between an adorable alien visitor who has accidentally been stranded on Earth and the young boy (Henry Thomas) he befriends. This is the movie that made Reese’s Pieces popular.
4. “Well, nobody’s perfect!” – Joe E. Brown in “Some Like It Hot” (1959) – Two musicians (Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon) go on the lam after witnessing a mob murder. In order to avoid being found, they dress up as women and befriend a gal pal (Marilyn Monroe). Osgood’s remark is quite bold for a time when sexual identity and cross-dressing were still very much taboo onscreen.
3. “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads!” – Christopher Lloyd in “Back To The Future” (1985). With the help of Doc Brown (Lloyd) and his souped-up DeLorean, a teenager (Michael J. Fox) goes back in time, meets his parents when they were teens, and learns just how much he has in common with them. A perfect time travel movie(s).
2. “Auntie Em, there’s no place like home.” – Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” (1939). Dorothy (Judy Garland) is whisked away by a tornado to the magical Land of Oz, where she makes some new friends and confronts a wicked witch. The movie’s theme tells us that home is where we are surrounded by the people who mean the most to us.
1. “Hey, everybody! We’re all gonna get laid!” – Rodney Dangerfield in Caddyshack” (1980). A posh country club has to deal with a brash new member (Chevy Chase) and a destructive gopher being chased by the groundskeeper (Bill Murray). Racy, but funny.
Your list might be different. What about these last lines?
“It was beauty killed the beast.” (Robert Armstrong in “King Kong.”)
“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once and a while you might miss it.” (Matthew Broderick in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”)
“The name’s Bond. James Bond.” (Daniel Craig in “Casino Royale.”)
“A man’s got to know his limitations.” (Clint Eastwood in Magnum Force.”)
“After all, tomorrow is another day.” (Vivien Leigh in “Gone With the Wind.”)
“The horror, the horror...” (Marlon Brando in “Apocalypse Now.”)
Or one of my faves: “I do wish we could chat longer, but I’m having an old friend for dinner...” (Anthony Hopkins in “The Silence of the Lambs.”)
