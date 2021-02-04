BLOWING ROCK – On Jan. 29-30, local attraction Mystery Hill held a tomahawk throwing contest as part of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 WinterFest event.
According to Mystery Hill, 19 individuals showed up on Fri. Jan. 29, to try their luck at tomahawk throwing, followed by 164 people who passed through to throw tomahawks the following day.
“For this year’s turnout we actually saw more people than expected. We were expecting to see about 80 people throw in this competition and it definitely made us happy to see that everyone was coming out to WinterFest,” said Lindsey Gantt, Mystery Hill’s CEO assistant. “We had about the same numbers as last year’s throw.”
The best throwers from each day were selected as finalists and were given the opportunity to compete for the contest’s grand prize of a Family Vortex Pass, an annual family pass to the park. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the attraction whittled down the finalist to only three contestants this year. According to Mystery Hill, a man from Raleigh won the prize package, but did not grant permission to use his name.
According to the attraction’s staff, they are happy with this year’s WinterFest turnout, despite the COVID-19 modifications.
“I think we made sure that everyone was safe at all times and it definitely was a great turnout. That’s the big thing for all of us, especially in the tourism industry, as long as we can keep are numbers where they need to be then it’s good for everyone.”
Aside from tomahawk throwing, Mystery Hill also offered activities such as candle making, mechanical bull riding and a duck derby, where contestants raced rubber ducks down the attraction’s gem mining facility.
To learn more about Mystery Hill visit //mysteryhill.com/. Mystery Hill can also be found on social media at www.facebook.com/MysteryHill.
