SPRUCE PINE — There’s something breathtaking and awe-inspiring about driving through the mountains of western North Carolina, nature herself showing that she is the original artist.

It doesn’t matter if you live up the hill or across the state, the Toe River Arts Studio Tour, June 2 to 4, 2023, provides an adventure for the intrepid seeker of the art experience.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.