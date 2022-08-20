Toe River Arts

BURNSVILLE — From 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, Toe River Arts will host a fundraiser at the NuWray Hotel to raise operational funds in support of its mission to connect artists, the arts and communities across Western North Carolina.

A first-of-its-kind event for the organization, Beer in the Garden will feature work from four Toe River Arts artists: Speckled Dog Pottery, McWhirter Pottery, McAvoy Pottery and Rutkowsky Pottery.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.