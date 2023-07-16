TODD — High Country community members flocked to the streets to participate in the Todd Liberty Parade, which was back for the first time in a few years.

Handmade costumes, signs and flags march along the roads at the corner of NC Hwy 194 and Todd Railroad Grade Road, as community members celebrated Independence Day. A diversion from the typical red, white, and blue Fourth of July celebrations, Todd’s parade featured the full rainbow. The theme is Nature’s Wonderland, and iconography of woodland creatures, plants and the elements were featured in the unique attire.

  

