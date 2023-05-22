Shive at GFM

Tickets are on sale now for “Grandfather Presents: Ian Shive,” part of Grandfather Mountain’s speaker series, taking place at the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. Join us for an evening with the award-winning author, photographer and filmmaker, as he presents “From America’s National Parks to the National Wildlife Refuge System.” Two levels of tickets are available online for this June 8 event.

 Photo courtesy Ian Shive

LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that tickets for the first evening presentation of the Grandfather Presents 2023 speaker series are on sale now. Ian Shive, an Ansel Adams Award-winning photographer and filmmaker, kicks off these Thursday night presentations on June 8.

The new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery will play host to the event. Guests will get to experience a “night at the museum” atmosphere, the speaker presentation and book-signing/”meet-and-greet” opportunities. For some, it may be their first chance to check out the new space and exhibits.

