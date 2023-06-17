BANNER ELK — The 44th season of FORUM at Lees-McRae College, the annual summer music series, is right around the corner, and tickets for each of this season’s performances are on sale now. Eight exciting musical acts will come to the High Country this summer to deliver two performances of each show at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Mondays.

Both season and single show tickets are now available for purchase. Season tickets are available in two tiers: FORUM Patron tickets, which are $160 per person and offer open seating at each of this season’s eight performances, and FORUM Centurion tickets, which are $450 per person and offer reserved seating and reserved parking for all shows. Single tickets are $35 per adult, per show, and $10 per child, per show.

