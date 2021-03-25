“This was the big one,” reported Sandy Wall, a Watauga Democrat writer in the March 17, 1993, edition of the newspaper. Twenty-eight years ago, a furious winter storm tore through the eastern United States, striking most of North Carolina and burying the High Country in an estimated three-feet of snow. Snow drifts measuring up to 14 feet in some areas blocked roads and in some cases stranded both local residents and seasonal travelers alike in their snow-covered cars.
“People were actually stuck in their car, with snow overtop of the car when they got to them. That’s how quick the snow drifted up and how things deteriorated so bad. That was pretty intense,” said Tom Collin, the former emergency management director for Watauga County, during a recent interview.
Collins was one of the many individuals on the scene when the blizzard struck the High Country in March of 1993. According to Collins, first responders turned to local ski resorts for their snowcats and other machinery to rescue residents who had been stranded by the storm.
“We actually borrowed a snowcat from the ski mountain so we could go out there and pull the people out of their cars,” remembers Collins. “We took them to Parkway School; we had to break into that for shelter. That’s pretty much how it was up here.”
In the March 17, 1993, edition of the Watauga Democrat Collins, who was interviewed at the time, said that the scene on U.S. 421 was “something you’d see in a movie.”
As residents sought shelter from the storm, helicopters provided by the Forest Service, Air National Guard and at least one television station took to the skies. Boone’s small, private airport was transformed into a major base of operations as helicopters made numerous runs to airdrop food and medication to stranded residents throughout the High Country. Perhaps some of the most affected residents were the region’s local livestock farmers, who reported instances of calves becoming lost in snow drifts and cows breaking their legs as they attempted to drink water from frozen creeks. One Ashe County farmer lost six cows to the storm.
“Anybody who had cows had problems,” said Maurice Ward, a Bethel cattle farmer, in the March 19, 1993, edition of the Watauga Democrat. “It’s the worst storm I ever saw.”
Unnavigable roads also made it difficult for farmers to get hay to their cattle. To remedy this, bales of hay were delivered to livestock farmers via helicopter. In 1993, the Watauga Democrat reported that 200 bales of hay were delivered to Ashe County farmers by the Air National Guard and that an additional 1,000 bales were expected to be delivered. The newspaper also noted that the Blowing Rock Fire Department had delivered 20 bales in their area.
Once the region began to thaw, High Country residents began the tedious task of “digging out,” using everything from shovels to bulldozers to clear the roadways, sidewalks and parking lots so people could get finally get around. Longtime Boone resident Linda Councill remembers that the large amount of snow stuck around for weeks after people were finally able to leave their homes.
“The snow piles were so high up on the (light) poles in the parking lots. It took weeks and weeks for all that snow to melt,” said Council.
Boone Fire Chief Jimmy Isaacs was working as an engineer with the town fire department when the Blizzard of ‘93 buried Watauga County. Having learned from the lesson of the past, Isaacs believes that the region is now better equipped to handle a situation similar to the 1993 winter storm, however, noted that the increase in the area’s population could lead to higher call volume, which adds strain to emergency service providers.
“I don’t think you can ever be prepared for an event like that completely. I think we would be better, but I don’t think we could ever be entirely prepared. If you had an event like that now, with the population increase and the way society has changed, I think the calls for service would be much more than what they were in 93,” said Isaacs. “If you look at the population between 1993 and now, there’s a significant increase. More increase in population means more calls for service, and more calls for service means more of a load will be placed on the emergency service agencies.”
