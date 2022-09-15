King bees at Library

BOONE — The Watauga County Public Library invites the community to come enjoy the great music of The King Bees on the library lawn, Saturday, Sept. 24 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. T

his concert is given in recognition of the many wonderful volunteers who donate their time and energy to the Watauga County Public Library every year. Come bring a blanket and a picnic basket, kick back or get up to dance as Rob “Hound Dog” Baskerville and Penny “Queen Bee” Zamagni work their musical magic.

