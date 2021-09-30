WILKESBORO — The Walker Center announced its 2021-2022 season show lineup on Sept. 24. The lineup includes:
• The Haggard Brothers with EmiSunshine, sponsored by Wells Fargo, on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
• Dailey & Vincent’s Christmas Show, sponsored by Carolina West Wireless, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
• Leahy, sponsored by Hampton Inn/Holiday Inn Express on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
• The Return – Beatles Tribute Band, sponsored by Hampton Inn/Holiday Inn Express on Thursday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.
• The Platters, sponsored by Skyline National Bank, on Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.
• The Beat Goes On featuring Lisa McClowry as Cher, sponsored by Piedmont Federal Savings Bank, Thursday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m.
The Walker Center will also host the following additional shows:
• Travis Ledoyt, sponsored by Carolina West Wireless, on January 28 at 7:00 p.m.
• Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, sponsored by Becky and Arnold Lakey, on March 31 at 7:00 p.m.
Contact the Walker Center Box Office at (336) 838-6260 or walker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu to purchase tickets. For more details on performances, events and hospitality services. Visit the Walker Center online at www.wilkescc.edu/walkercenter/.
The John A. Walker Community Center is dedicated to being the primary venue for cultural experiences in Wilkes and surrounding areas and to serving as a primary gathering place for meetings, receptions, conventions, banquets and parties.
The Walker Center and Wilkes Community College are 100 percent Tobacco Free.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
