BOONE — The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts at Appalachian State University will observe its 20th anniversary from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5, as part of Downtown Boone’s “First Friday.”

All are invited to attend the celebration, which is free and open to the public. Among the fun and festive activities marking the anniversary event are exhibitions in six galleries, live music, art-making stations, refreshments and a cash bar. During the celebration, the center’s supporters will also have an opportunity to participate in an interactive exhibition by sharing their favorite memories of the Turchin Center, including exhibitions over the years that have been especially meaningful to them.

Turchin Center benefactors Bob and Lillian Turchin.jpg

Turchin Center benefactors Bob and Lillian Turchin.

