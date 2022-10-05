BOONE — The Appalachian State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to present “The Trolleys,” the High Country premiere of a new play by Sara West.
This production is being staged in the Valborg Theater with performances from Oct. 5 through Oct. 9. Originally commissioned by the Australian Theatre for Young People and produced in special arrangement with the playwright, Sara West’s The Trolleys asks the question: “What happens if you inherit a world that isn’t safe?”
The Trolleys was written by playwright Sara West.”The Trolleys” are a gang of six children living just outside a major city. They need their light jars to survive, but the lights have started fading and no one knows why. Savage Kim and her gang head toward the city and the unknown, following a mysterious song. Will they find more light before their jars go out and they become Dusters?
Set in a post-modern and fictional realm, there are many parallels to the reality audiences dwell in. Assistant Professor of Theatre, Dr. Gina Grandi, is directing the production and says, “Consider this world the metaphorical space our young people have been living in for the past five years — a world of fear and distrust, where young people are directly impacted by those in power but do not have power themselves. It is a world where the young people are left to fend for themselves and build community as best they can.”
Originally produced in 2015 by PlayLab Theatre in Sydney, Australia, “The Trolleys,” has cast a glow on audiences, young and old, all over the world, but is having its High Country debut production at Appalachian. Sarah West’s play was intentionally chosen by the season selection committee in the Department of Theatre and Dance because it conveys several important messages. The show was written for family audiences and is appropriate for ages eight and above.
McEwen Thornton, a sophomore theatre performance major from Watertown, NY, plays a member of “The Trolleys.” She has this to say on the upcoming production: “I feel it represents a diverse selection of the students in the department. There are people of all shapes and sizes, all ages, different gender identities, and so on. Everyone can find little pieces of themselves in this show.”
When asked what audiences have to look forward to in this production, Dr. Grandi said, “What can an audience expect? An audience can expect to laugh and maybe cry a little. They can expect beautiful design work, impressive actor collaboration, and a little bit of theatrical magic.”
Grandi references another noted playwright, Laurie Brooks, who maintains that the essential element of a Theatre for Young Audiences script is hope. “We believe that everyone will leave this show feeling a little more hopeful.”
This production runs from Oct. 5 through Oct. 9 in the Valborg Theatre at Appalachian State University, with evening performances starting at 7 p.m. and a final matinee on Oct. 9 beginning at 2 p.m. The Valborg Theatre is located on campus near the Belk Library and Information Commons.
Tickets for this main stage production are $10 for all students, $15 for faculty/staff and $17 for adults. They may be purchased in person at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, or the Valborg Theater box office during the week of the show. Audience members may also purchase tickets by either calling 800-841-ARTS (2787).
