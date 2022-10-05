BOONE — The Appalachian State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to present “The Trolleys,” the High Country premiere of a new play by Sara West.

This production is being staged in the Valborg Theater with performances from Oct. 5 through Oct. 9. Originally commissioned by the Australian Theatre for Young People and produced in special arrangement with the playwright, Sara West’s The Trolleys asks the question: “What happens if you inherit a world that isn’t safe?”

