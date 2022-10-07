The Sleepy Hollow Adventure Logo.png

BOONE — Something spooky is coming to the Hickory Ridge Living History Museum at Horn in the West as Sigmon Theatrical proudly presents “The Sleepy Hollow Adventure” on Oct. 13 through 15 and 20 through 22.

“It’s the perfect combination of an immersive theatre experience and a haunted trail, but what I love most is that it makes the audience the star of the show.” said artistic director, Caleb Sigmon. “Guests have the opportunity to really interact and impact which direction the story goes. That’s a huge aspect of the work our company creates; that you aren’t just watching a show but are fully surrounded by it. They’ll find themselves right in Sleepy Hollow. Each group that enters the event will have a slightly different experience because of their input and how they choose to steer the story.” Inspired by Washington Irving’s classic 1820 novella, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” guests will journey into a quiet little village where the local townsfolk have been terrorized by something wicked that lurks just beyond the edge of the woods.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.