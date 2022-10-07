BOONE — Something spooky is coming to the Hickory Ridge Living History Museum at Horn in the West as Sigmon Theatrical proudly presents “The Sleepy Hollow Adventure” on Oct. 13 through 15 and 20 through 22.
“It’s the perfect combination of an immersive theatre experience and a haunted trail, but what I love most is that it makes the audience the star of the show.” said artistic director, Caleb Sigmon. “Guests have the opportunity to really interact and impact which direction the story goes. That’s a huge aspect of the work our company creates; that you aren’t just watching a show but are fully surrounded by it. They’ll find themselves right in Sleepy Hollow. Each group that enters the event will have a slightly different experience because of their input and how they choose to steer the story.” Inspired by Washington Irving’s classic 1820 novella, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” guests will journey into a quiet little village where the local townsfolk have been terrorized by something wicked that lurks just beyond the edge of the woods.
It’s part play, part haunted trail, part living history, all spooky, “The Sleepy Hollow Adventure” is an immersive theatre performance that involves visits into multiple cabins and a spooky trail through the mountainside. It designed to be fun, mysterious, and at times, scary. The performance repeats throughout the evening from 7 p.m. — 10:30 p.m. Guests may arrive anytime for admission into the event.
“We’re honored to partner with Horn in the West to develop a new annual tradition for the High Country.” Sigmon added. “Boone holds a special place in my heart, and I am so excited to create this experience that guests can attend year after year.”
