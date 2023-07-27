WEST JEFFERSON — Join the West Jefferson Community Partnership as the Summer Concert Series continues with the music of popular Sheets Family Band and friends Friday, July 28, 5:30 to 7 p.m., in the Backstreet Park in West Jefferson. The 2023 Summer Concert Series is in its 12th year of providing music from several genres, sharing a little something for everyone. All concerts are free and open to the public. (In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Farmers Market.)
Randy and Deborah Jean Sheets and their daughter, Kelly Sheets Snider are the Sheets Family Band. Celebrated for their tight harmony and energetic instrumentals, the Sheets Family Band is from Western North Carolina. They embody the values of homemade and homegrown music and lifestyle. Their unique old-time mountain style takes inspiration from the music of the Appalachian Mountains and beyond. Their daughter began singing with her mom when she was 13. Wonderful mother-daughter harmony singing, husband-wife duets, the trio entertains with original songs dealing with community, friends and changing times. They often invite some of their friends to join them in some of their concerts.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.