Sheets Family Band 07.28.2023.jpg

The Sheets Family Band will take the stage at the Backstreet Park on July 28.

 Photo submitted

WEST JEFFERSON — Join the West Jefferson Community Partnership as the Summer Concert Series continues with the music of popular Sheets Family Band and friends Friday, July 28, 5:30 to 7 p.m., in the Backstreet Park in West Jefferson. The 2023 Summer Concert Series is in its 12th year of providing music from several genres, sharing a little something for everyone. All concerts are free and open to the public. (In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Farmers Market.)

Randy and Deborah Jean Sheets and their daughter, Kelly Sheets Snider are the Sheets Family Band. Celebrated for their tight harmony and energetic instrumentals, the Sheets Family Band is from Western North Carolina. They embody the values of homemade and homegrown music and lifestyle. Their unique old-time mountain style takes inspiration from the music of the Appalachian Mountains and beyond. Their daughter began singing with her mom when she was 13. Wonderful mother-daughter harmony singing, husband-wife duets, the trio entertains with original songs dealing with community, friends and changing times. They often invite some of their friends to join them in some of their concerts.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.