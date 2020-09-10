SPRUCE PINE — After two months of planning and weeks worth of painting, the Orchard is pleased to announce the completion of the “Props Project for Kids.” Keith Moir from Penland School of Craft transformed black and white images into vibrant, kid-friendly, plywood props that are installed around the Orchard. Kids have already begun to poke their heads through the holes and windows of the props to become icons of orchard life. The props include images such as an apple, honey bee, Monarch butterfly and caterpillar, Clinchfield Railroad engine, tractor, and banjo player. “It’s an expressive way to connect our young visitors to the land and to the ecosystem that is the glue of it all,” said executive director, Beth Hilton. “Part of our mission is to educate people about the orchard lands. And for kids, that means fun activities,”Hilton said.
“If they complete the scavenger hunt and bring their sheets back to the barn, they’ll receive a bag of fun activities that will engage them and help them appreciate what the Orchard means—its apples, pollinators, its history. We thank Penland for their generous collaborative spirit and dedication to the arts in all its forms.”
All the props are within close walking distance to the red barn. The scavenger hunt coloring sheet that can be picked up inside, gives directions to each.
The Orchard is located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Open Wednesday-Sunday, The Orchard’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Orchard is also pet-friendly and wheelchair accessible. For information, visit altapassorchard.org or call (828) 765-9531.
