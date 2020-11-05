The Orchard at Altapass has recently received a $2,500 grant from the Deer Park® Brand and the Blue Ridge Parkway Association. The new grant will go toward adding nine hives, bees, gear and honey gathering equipment, which will be used to increase apple and honey production. The additional hives will further the Orchard’s mission to preserve and protect the lands and culture of the Appalachian region; a mission that revolves around a thriving eco-system of birds, butterflies, and bees to keep the trees growing and producing heirloom apples – an Orchard signature.
In order to help protect the region’s natural resources, both present and future, Deer Park® Brand sponsored the Blue Ridge Parkway Association to establish sustainability grants that fund important conservation initiatives that benefit both member communities and visitors alike. Three grants were awarded this year and are a part of Deer Park® Brand’s larger conservation efforts.
For information about the Orchard at Altapass, visit altapassorchard.org or call 828-765-9531. The Orchard at Altapass can also be found on social media, at https://www.facebook.com/TheOrchardatAltapass.
