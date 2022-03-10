BOONE – The Kody Norris Show will perform their music at the Jones House in Boone on March 13 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Kody Norris Show is known as a bluegrass quartet based out of Eastern Tennessee. The group plays around 90 shows a year, performing in the 48 continental states and internationally in Canada and Mexico, though this is their first performance in Boone.
“I’m not a fan of genre restrictions. Typically we are known as a bluegrass group. But my show in itself has been described as anything from bluegrass to rockabilly,” said Norris. “We fall in that category somewhere under the Americana blanket.”
In previous years, The Kody Norris Show participated in the University of Chicago Folk Festival, performed at the Smithsonian and the Kennedy Center and were part of two weekly programs on RFD-TV’s network, “The Cumberland Highlanders Show,” and “The Bluegrass Trail.”
The band’s album “When I Get The Money Made” was named 2017 Bluegrass Album of the Year by the National Traditional Country Music Association. The group received seven nominations in the 2018 SPBGMA Awards in Nashville. In 2021, the group was a IBMA Momentum Awards Band of the Year Finalist and recently signed their first major record deal with Rebel Records in Charlottesville, Va. Their song “All Suited Up” debuted number seven on billboard charts.
The Kody Norris Show has adjusted their typical platform to continue performing during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We’ve really had to put a whole lot more emphasis on the virtual side of things. Thankfully, we work weekly with the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia to produce the Farm and FunTime live show,” said Norris. “When the pandemic hit, we opted to do a live weekly on Facebook with that, and that has just exploded into leaps and bounds. Right now we’re at about 5 million collective views with the Farm and FunTime live show.”
The quartet consists of “fearless leader” Kody Norris, fiddler and harmonizer Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, banjoist Josiah Tyree, and bassist Charlie Lowman.
Norris shares that he wants people to know that the quartet’s goal is to entertain and deliver a “wonderful show.”
“I want to make a memory,” said Norris. “That’s our ultimate goal at the end of the night, as they’re heading home, I don’t ever want them to forget what they just experienced.”
Norris, who grew up in Mountain City, Tenn., has been playing music since the age of 10. Following years of traveling regionally and touring with other bands, he is grateful to travel and experience the music industry.
“Through the music, we’re about to see the world and all different cultures, people from all walks of life and it’s amazing to me. As human beings, we’re so similar yet so different in many, many ways, and the music has allowed my band and I to see all that firsthand. It really just gives you a wonderful view on life.”
For more information on Jones House concerts, visit joneshouse.org.
