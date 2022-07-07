BOONE — The High Country Watermedia Society’s 2022 Juried Art Exhibition will be on display at the Jones House Mazie Jones Gallery until July 31.
Members of HCWS submitted work to be juried by artist Betty Powell, who awarded first, second and third place in addition to Honorable Mentions and Best of Show. Gallery visitors can vote for their pick for the People’s Choice Award throughout the exhibitions display.
Powell, who graduate from Appalachian State University with both her undergraduate and graduate degrees in Art Education, taught in public schools before transitioning to private lessons. She now holds juried shows and critiques art and exhibits.
“I wanted to judge what I considered the best work. There are certain things you look for to judge good art — technique, composition and emotion,” said Powell. “I like to judge on the feelings I get when looking at paintings, that’s very important to me. I’m really impressed with this show, there’s some really good work here.”
Participants could submit two pieces created with any water based media. The majority were made with acrylic and watercolor.
HCWS member Gina Marrale said the majority of the group are retired individuals who found their way back to art following their careers. She said she worked in real estate for about 50 years before retiring and returning to painting. Her painting of the historical restaurant Proper won third place.
HCWS meets monthly from May through October and hosts demonstrations and workshops for members to attend. The goal of their monthly meetings are to inspire artist to continue to create and build a supportive network.
