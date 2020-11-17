From now until the end of December, the Watauga County Public Library and Downtown Boone Development Association will be holding a scavenger hunt. The scavenger hunt, based on the story “The Grinch” will take place in downtown Boone. The search will begin at the front door of the Watauga County Library where participants will receive their first clue and can then follow clues posted on the store windows throughout downtown Boone until they locate the Grinch’s dog, Max.
Participants can search for Max anytime, but will have to wait until the library is open in order to claim their prize.
A special live online Grinch program will also occur on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. on the Watauga County Facebook page in honor of Festive First Friday.
For more information about this activity, contact Lane Moody at (828) 262-6283. Or, contact Youth Service Librarians at (828) 264-8784.
