Thanks to the Friends of the Watauga County Public Library and the Downtown Boone Development Association, the Grinch is back again this year.
Sigmon Theatrical will present three performances the first three Fridays in December. All three will be on the library’s Facebook page for one week after the dates listed as a recording. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Expedition North Pole” are interactive. If you miss How the Grinch Stole Christmas” you can view it on the Ashe County Public Library Facebook page on Dec 17.
For more information about this event, visit https://www.arlibrary.org/watauga. Or call the Watauga County Library at (828) 264-8784.
