BOONE – The Children’s Playhouse will present Playhouse BuildFest from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Watauga High School. BuildFest is a “Kelvin’s Choice” featured event of the 2022 North Carolina Science Festival. Admission is free, but families are encouraged to sign up in advance to avoid crowding, gain fast entry and have a chance to win prizes.
This will be the 7th BuildFest. All the memories spurred Playhouse Executive Director Kathy Parham to bring back BuildFest after a two year break due to the pandemic.
After the 2019 BuildFest, a parent wrote on the survey after the event, “To quote my oldest, ‘Buildfest is like, the coolest ever because it has like, science and building and cardboard city!’ and ‘This is the best day of the year!’”
Aimed at kids aged 2 to 12 years old, Playhouse BuildFest offers hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and math activities and engaging demonstrations. Activities for babies and toddlers are offered in the Children's Council Family Resource Village, an area within BuildFest that will focus on families, providing resources for parents/caregivers and a quiet “calm down corner” space for sensory overload.
Returning to BuildFest will be favorites like cardboard city, robots with the Watauga High School Robotics team and scientific exploration with hands-on activities from the Appalachian State University anthropology, education, chemistry, geology, interior design, and physics departments. The physics department will put on an Amazing Science Show at 1 p.m. There will be art, including printmaking with Two Rivers Community School and a collaborative art project facilitated by Andi Gelsthorpe. The Playhouse will bring about 25 activities including vehicle races and "Thinker Linkers." New this year will be giant blue playground blocks donated by the Hands On! Children’s Museum in Hendersonville.
“It's a day when the community comes together to spark wonder and joy in kids,” said Parham. “We are so grateful to all the volunteers and donors who help us make it happen.”
The safety plan will include staggered entry times to avoid crowding, sanitizers and hand washing stations, and masks recommended. Many activities will be located outside and the large indoor spaces will allow for good spacing between activities. Lower lighting for those who are sensory sensitive will be provided between 9-10.
Pizza and snacks will be available for purchase from 11:30-1 p.m.
Sponsors keep the event free. This year’s BuildFest is thanks to Bedrock Founding Sponsor OP Smiles Orthodontists & Pediatric Dentists, Skyscraper sponsor Bluebird Pediatric Dentistry, Bridge Sponsor the North Carolina Science Festival, and Door Sponsors Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Vincent Properties, Chetola Resort, EPIC Family Chiropractic, Erin Anderson Design, Greenway Medical Associates, Kilwins–Blowing Rock, Mast General Store, Modern Toyota/Subaru and VPC Builders.
For more information, please contact Kathy Parham at (828) 263-0011 or kathyparham@gmail.com.
