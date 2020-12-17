BLOWING ROCK – A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas returns this holiday season. Now through Jan. 4, people can enjoy a virtual rendition of the High Country’s newest holiday tradition.
The Carolina Snowbelles will present an online show partnering with Arthur Rasco of Journey Light Creative, LLC. The one-hour production features a brand new digitally engineered routine inspired by the late Busby Berkeley entitled “Twilight.”
Enjoy Snowbelle favorites like “Sing,” “Merry and Bright” and “Like This” choreographed by Cheryl Cutlip and embrace the true meaning of Christmas with “Silent Night” choreographed by Bradley Parquette and “Little Drummer Boy” choreographed by Amanda Edge.
“We anticipated returning to our home at the beautifully restored Appalachian Theatre of the High Country with additional performances in 2020 after sold out performances last year,” said Chryl Cutlip, Rockette alumnus and director of the Carolina Snowbelles. “Instead, we’ve all learned a new skill; dancing on film.”
Tickets are on sale at thecarolinasnowbelles.com. Performances can be enjoyed now until Jan. 4, with all proceeds supporting
The Carolina Snowbelles, a scholarship program of The Project Dance Foundation, a 501-c-3 arts and education organization.
For more information about this event call Cutlip at (828) 263-4823 or email carolinasnowbelles@projectdance.com.
