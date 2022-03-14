BOONE – The Boone Winter’s Farmers Market will come to a close for the year the last Saturday of March as Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture prepares for what they hope to be the largest King Street Farmers Market season to date.
Farmers market manager and double-up food bucks coordinator Rachel Kinrad shared the organization’s intention of making the farmers markets more welcoming and accessible to all demographics in the Boone community.
One of the organization’s efforts to make the farmers markets more accessible is the Double Up Food Bucks program. The program allows those who receive SNAP, WIC, or senior vouchers to double their federal nutrition benefits when shopping for eligible items. The matching amount is unlimited.
“We hope to just continue to make it a more welcoming place for everyone and not only a place where people can shop for local food, but also a community space where people can see their neighbors and community members that they might not normally see in other places,” said Kinard. “I really like the Double-Up Food Bucks program as well because I feel like it makes food more accessible for everyone. No matter what your background or income is, it’s a place where you can shop and feel welcome.”
BRWIA has worked with different community partners in order to host themed farmers markets. Partnerships have included educational opportunities to learn about different groups in the community in addition to usual vendors.
“We partnered with Que Pasa Appalachia to host a Dia de Latino event … we had a senior day and a queer farmers day; there have been games and trivia associated with each event, so people can learn more about the community we are highlighting.”
The Boone Winter Farmers Market is closing its sixth season on March 26 from 9 a.m. to noon and the King Street Farmers Market will begin its sixth season on May 3 from 4 to 7 p.m.
The Boone Winter Farmers Market has similar vendors to the Watauga County Farmers Market and King Street Farmers Market, though due to the change in season, produce options vary. Kinrad shares that having a winter farmers market allows for the community to support local farmers year round.
“I think it’s really beneficial because a lot of areas don’t have a winter farmers market, so this allows farmers to have access to a market year round. A lot of farmers are growing in high tunnels and greenhouses, so they have greens year round … and a lot of farmers are also growing root crops like potatoes and turnips and beet,” said Kinrad. “It gives customers in the community a place to shop for local food year round.”
Kinrad shares that BRWIA hopes to continue to expand the farmers market and that the community can support their efforts by showing up. She hopes that more people in the community will use the farmers market to buy groceries and support the local economy. She shares that the market has more to offer than just produce which can appeal to more people in the community.
“We have crafts and baked goods and stuff like that,” said Kinrad. “It gives people a place to shop for local products, whether it’s produce, or art, and it’s really nice to have that option year round. “
To learn more about the Boone Winter Farmers Market and the King Street Farmers Market, visit www.brwia.org.
