WATAUGA – The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum will host an introduction to Appalachian flatfoot and percussive dance on March 24 at 6 p.m.
The Appalachian mountain region is home to several forms of percussive dance. The upcoming demonstration at BRAHM will feature flatfoot dancing in the style of well-known performer Willard C. Watson Sr. and the precision clogging steps of the Green Grass Cloggers.
The program will include lecture, demonstration, and memoir about percussive dance and the experiences of the speakers from the North Carolina Appalachian Folklife Apprenticeship Team Rodney Sutton and Willard C. Watson III.
Sutton has performed and taught traditional Appalachian step-dance for over 40 years. Sutton is an adjunct professor at East Tennessee State University in their Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies program. Sutton was the recipient of the Asheville’s Folk Heritage Committee’s Sam Queen Award in 2012 and spent time in Ireland learning more about the history of percussive dance through the support of the South Arts Folk and Traditional Master Artist Fellowship.
Watson has a Master’s degree in Appalachian Studies from Appalachian State University and is a member of the 2022 class of William C. Friday Fellowship for Human Relations and completed the NC Appalachian Folklife Apprenticeship Program in 2021. He has been exploring his family’s roots in flatfoot dancing since moving to Boone from Fayetteville.
“I grew up disconnected and I didn’t know anything about my family heritage in this region until I came (to Boone) for college at Appalachian State University,” shared Watson. “It wasn’t something that I meant to do but in the back of my mind I thought ‘I need to do this.’”
Watson, BRAHM’s program and outreach director, helped facilitate this event through the Appalachian Folklife Apprenticeship Program. He shares that anyone can enjoy the event, regardless of experience in percussive dance or family heritage.
“If you have an appreciation for the kind of string band and old time music of this region, the dancing was the percussion for that music,” said Watson. “Participants will be able to get a better appreciation for the music and also get a fun way to go out and have recreation.”
Some upcoming programs will be a part of a symposium entitled “Global Roots of Appalachian Mountain Dance.” From March 31 to April 2 on Appalachian State University’s campus and several venues around the community, there will be opportunities to attend lectures or view films about Appalachian traditional dance and see performances.
“This is something that is a living tradition. There are people that are involved in it all around (the world),” said Watson. “It’s a good form of exercise and a fun way to appreciate live music as well.”
Tickets for the introduction to Appalachian flatfoot and percussive dance are free for members of BRAHM and eight dollars for non-members. For more information, visit www.blowingrockmuseum.org/calendar/flatfoot.
