Griffin’s work can be viewed at the Art Cellar.

BANNER ELK — The Art Cellar’s fourth installation of its 2023 Summer Exhibition Series features Tony Griffin, a classically trained artist with a knack for observation.

Griffin’s artistic journey speaks on his endless longing to explore and appreciate the natural beauty of the world around him. Griffin found inspiration during his time studying the Classic Italian Renaissance Masters in Florence. Griffin’s desire to observe and learn about the nuances of his chosen subject matter, be it people, landscapes, etc., helped him a develop a timeless style. This emphasis on nuance has matured into the mastery of complex contemporary color palettes, effortless control of brush stroke, and the ability to develop refined interpretations of any subject.

  

