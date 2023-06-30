BANNER ELK — The Art Cellar Gallery’s upcoming En Plein Mountain Air show features two impressionists who, after travels and studies throughout the world, have returned to the Blue Ridge because for its natural beauty.

Richard Oversmith credits the region’s ability to “evoke the artist’s muse” as a reason for settling near Asheville following his studies at the Royal College of Art in London, England. Trey Finney lives in South Carolina but frequents the High Country to soak in the landscape and agricultural setting to apply to his work that he refers to as “natural impressions.”

  

