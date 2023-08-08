HIGH COUNTRY — “Visual Fiction," an exhibition featuring cherished regional artist Noyes Capehart, is now available at the Art Cellar Gallery. This feature solo show will focus on one of the most important values of Noyes’ art: storytelling.
Noyes uses surreal imagery and prose in his works to guide the viewer into his story while leaving enough room for subjective interpretation. The painter has also written several fiction and nonfiction books. The title “Visual Fiction” references Noyes’ willingness to play with reality, like placing Monet in North Carolina in 1893. Or an experiment he did while volunteering at the Avery/Mitchell Correctional Institute in the late 2000s. Here, where he presented an ‘expressive drawing’ class, Noyes showed the pupils one of his own drawings from 2000 that featured a giant figure lurking over a house in the night.
