BOONE – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is hosting the national tour of “That Golden Girls Show!” at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 in their historic theater on King Street in Boone
It is a brand-new production that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets! The evening will include a show of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads and the elegant art of the quick-witted put-down.
From Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose’s tales from St Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life, devoted fans will remember the four girls from Miami, and for the first timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.
The cast includes Miranda Cooper as Sophia, Dylan Glick as Dorothy, Lu Zielinski as Blanche, and Samantha Lee Mason as Rose, with swing support from Nate Rocke.
Direction by Michael Hull, Written by Doug Kmiotek, Puppets by Rockefeller Productions, David Goldstein (Set & Lighting Design), Nate Edmondson (Sound Design), Jessica Marie Lorence (Puppet Supervisor), Mason Huse (Production Supervisor), Owen O’Brien Smith (Production Stage Manager), Alicia Donzé (Assistant Stage Manager), Chris Goodwin (Marketing Director), Krista Robbins (Associate General Manager), General Management by Theater Mogul/Jill Bowman, Brand Management by Super Awesome Friends, Exclusive Tour Direction by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals/Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland, Co-created by Thomas Duncan-Watt, Originally created and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.
Production by Shady Pines Entertainment.
Tickets to the That Golden Girls Show! – A Puppet Parody at the Appalachian Theatre are $30 each and available for purchase online via ATHC’s touchless ticketing portal on the theater’s website, www.apptheatre.org. Seating is reserved with spaced seating between groups.
