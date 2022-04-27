babe haven

Babe Haven, an all-girl punk band from Boone, during a performance.

 Photo by Matty Staskel

BOONE — Thousands of people gathered on April 23 at Horn in the West Amphitheater for Thaw Out 2022, a music festival celebrating the end of winter in Boone.

The day featured local vendors and a lineup of bands including the Coyotes, Elora Dash, Will Easter, Funkelstiltskin, Dropping Plates, By George, Black Haus, Caffeine Daydream, Overy-Z and Babe Haven.

bygeorge

By George, a band based out of Raleigh, during their Thaw Out performance.
funkelstiltsken

Local band Funkelstiltskin during their set at Thaw Out.
caffeine daydream

Caffeine Daydream during their performance at Thaw Out.
thaw out tower

Thaw Out, presented by Draba, featured a lineup of bands and vendors, such as Appalachia Cookie Company, Appalachian Mountain Brewery and Juice Boone.
thaw out crowd

Thousands of people attended Thaw Out 2022 to see local bands perform.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.