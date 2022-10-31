Glass Menagerie graphic
Photo submitted

BANNER ELK ─ The Lees-McRae Theatre Arts department’s latest production, “The Glass Menagerie,” will run Wednesday to Saturday, Nov. 9 to 12 in Hayes Auditorium. There will be four showings of the play, with three 7:30 p.m. productions on Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 9 to 11, with a 2 p.m. showing on Saturday, Nov. 12.

This classic play ─ commonly taught in script-analysis and other theatre courses ─ is a semi-autobiographical account of the playwright Tennessee Williams’ life. The narrator and protagonist, Tom Wingfield, recounts his memories of being the sole provider for and living in a small apartment with his mother and sister.

