BOONE — A new Mexican restaurant and snack shop, Taqueria La Monarca, is serving handmade traditional hispanic foods to the community.
Taqueria La Monarca owner Miriam Hernandez named the restaurant after the Mexican grocery store her mother, Raquel Cervantes, owns.
Hernandez previously operated a taco truck and set out to open a commissary, but when the opportunity to establish a restaurant presented itself she decided to “try something new.”
Taqueria La Monarca is a restaurant where guests order at an indoor window and can take their meals to go or enjoy it in the dining space inside or outdoors. The menu includes foods ranging from tacos, quesadillas and tortas to traditional Mexican fruit and ice cream-based desserts.
Hernandez said despite the limited seating space, everyone is welcome. Much of the restaurant’s business is predicted to be in carry-out food, but Hernandez said if there is an open seat she hopes people will join them.
Taqueria La Monarca had its opening day on May 27 and Hernandez said they have been busy every day since. She said she is excited to get to know her costumers and establish a community within the restaurant.
“We really want to get to know our costumers. It’s very important to us to know their opinions: what they like and what they don’t like. We don’t have much on the menu yet but we want to know what people want us to include on our menu,” said Hernandez. “We really want to keep our costumers happy, that’s our main goal. We want them to come and enjoy our food.”
Taqueria La Monarca is located at 2530 U.S. Highway 421 and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information visit their Facebook and Instagram @taquerialamonarcaboone.
