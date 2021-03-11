Spring is in the air. Hop into the season with fresh portraits of the family. Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock will host Easter Bunny photos each weekend leading up to Easter. Photo sets will maintain appropriate social distancing protocols for optimal participant safety.
Photo sessions are 10 minutes long and cost $125 plus tax. After your photo session you will receive an online gallery where you can choose and purchase your digital files or prints.
Participants can book their sessions at regandkalaphotography.com/tanger-easter-photos.
Session will take place on:
- Friday March 12 — Sunday March 14
- Friday March 19 — Sunday March 21
- Friday March 26 — Sunday March 28
From 2 p.m. on Fridays and 12- 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information call the Tanger Blowing Rock Mall at (828) 295-4444.
