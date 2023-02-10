stamey1.jpg

Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott presents the Stamey family, Mike, Kellyn and Lauren, with the Watauga County Schools Servant’s Heart Award.

BOONE — In its first month since its founding, the Tamara Stamey Memorial Fund has raised more than $16,000 to support Watauga County Schools teachers who are in the process of seeking or renewing their National Board Certification.

The fund was created in memory of longtime Watauga County Schools educator Tamara Stamey who served the school district with distinction in various capacities over a long career beginning in 1996. Stamey worked in several roles in her tenure with the school system, from a Kindergarten teacher at Mabel School to an assistant principal and principal, to the district’s Chief Academic Officer.

