BOONE — In its first month since its founding, the Tamara Stamey Memorial Fund has raised more than $16,000 to support Watauga County Schools teachers who are in the process of seeking or renewing their National Board Certification.
The fund was created in memory of longtime Watauga County Schools educator Tamara Stamey who served the school district with distinction in various capacities over a long career beginning in 1996. Stamey worked in several roles in her tenure with the school system, from a Kindergarten teacher at Mabel School to an assistant principal and principal, to the district’s Chief Academic Officer.
She attained her National Board Certification in 2003 and worked throughout the course of her career to encourage and help others to undergo the process. Tamara’s family, her husband Mike and daughters Lauren and Kellyn, established the memorial fund to honor Tamara’s long career and lasting impact on the community.
“Tamara gave every ounce of her time, energy, heart, and soul to Watauga County Schools,” Mike Stamey said. “She believed in the power of a teacher’s positive impact on the lives of students and the importance of excellent education in the fabric of a community. Not only did the certification enrich the lives of every student she taught, but it also made a significant impact on our family’s quality of life. As Chief Academic Officer of Watauga County Schools, it became Tamara’s passion to support all teachers in achieving certification.”
At a ceremony held at Watauga High School last week to announce the fund and allow WCS staff to meet and fellowship with the Stamey family, Elliott presented Tamara’s husband Mike and daughters Kellyn and Lauren with the Watauga County Schools Servant’s Heart Award. Elliott said the recognition was in honor of the incredible contribution Tamara and the entire Stamey family had given to the school system.
“Mrs. Stamey’s contribution to the school system was immeasurable, and the memorial fund will carry on her important legacy of supporting teaching and learning in Watauga County,” Elliott stated in presenting the award. “I cannot think of a better way to honor her legacy and continue her commitment to supporting teacher development than through supporting National Board Certification.”
Elliott said that the school district would continue to honor Tarama’s legacy of selfless service through annual donations made to the fund. To help establish the fund, the Watauga County Board of Education donated $5,000.
A National Board Certification represents the highest-professional standard that a public school educator can achieve in their work. To become certified, teachers must prepare a series of essays, presentations and videos that demonstrate their content knowledge, differentiation in instruction, command of teaching practices and learning environment, and their abilities as an effective and reflective practitioner of teaching. The process can cost teachers thousands of dollars.
Thanks in no small part to the leadership and encouragement of Stamey during her career, Watauga County Schools is proud to have one of the highest rates of Nationally Board Certified Teachers in the nation. The school district is consistently named an Accomplished District by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. In 2019, Watauga County was one of only 81 districts in America to earn that distinction.
Currently, WCS has around 100 Nationally Certified Teachers with another 50 undergoing the certification process.
Those wishing to honor Stamey’s memory and support National Board Certification for teachers in Watauga County Schools can contribute to the Tamara Stamey Memorial Fund by making a check payable to Watauga County Schools at 175 Pioneer Trail in Boone. One hundred percent of proceeds go to pay the fees for the certification process. For more information, call the central office at (828) 264-7190.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.