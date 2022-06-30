BOONE — Sunshine Cove Farm sells micro-greens and quail eggs at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market to bring unique fresh foods to the community.

Sunshine Cove Farm is located in Valle Crucis and focuses on growing micro-greens in their two greenhouses. At the Watauga County Farmers’ Market, they sell micro broccoli, arugula, sunflower shoots and mixes. Farm employee and vender at the market Kass Bowman said her favorite mix is the “Pico de Gallo,” which include cilantro and fresh herbs, which she said is great for tacos and avocado toast.

Bowman said she enjoys her work not only for the community aspect but also the nutritional benefits of eating micro-greens.

“I absolutely love my job. It’s a phenomenal place to work. I’ve never felt better eating all these micro-greens all the time,” said Bowman. “The community aspect, it’s phenomenal at the market. Getting to know a lot of our different customers is really inspiring and hearing their stories... The actual community of farmers market vendors is is amazing... Just developing relationships with everybody is really inspirational and it makes me want to get out and do this on my own one day.”

Bowman said in addition to produce, the farm also raises quails for eggs. She said many people are allergic to chicken eggs, but are still able to consume quail eggs. She said it’s “exciting” to provide an alternative to people with allergies.

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market takes place each Saturday at Horn in the West from April to November running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the summer months.

The market has been happening since 1974 and features locally made and produced food, art, music and crafts. For more information on the Watauga County Farmers’ Market, visit www.wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org.

