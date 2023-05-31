SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Tons of visitors came to Sugar Mountain Resort for food trucks, games, chairlift rides and live music during Sugar’s second annual Food Truck Festival on Saturday, May 27.

A large handful of trucks set up at the resort from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local favorites, such as Famous Brick Oven Pizza and What the Cluck, were represented, as well as familiar names, such as Ben & Jerry’s. Visitors could get burgers, chicken sandwiches and other common concessions from places like Fork in the Road or Southern Cross, but could also try something a bit different from places like Cousins Maine Lobster, Sips Soda Shop or Claudia’s Tacos.

