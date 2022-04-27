SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The local concert scene in Avery County will potentially be a robust one this upcoming summer, as numerous organizations have announced seasonal concert series.
The Village of Sugar Mountain returns with its popular “Grillin’ and Chillin’” outdoor summer concert series, taking place each Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 9 p.m. from June 8 through Sept. 5, plus Memorial Day and Labor Day, on the Sugar Mountain Golf Club Deck, located at 1054 Sugar Mountain Drive.
Admission is free for the concerts, with weekly food specials. Bands scheduled to perform during the concert series include the following:
- The Lucky Strikes (May 30)
- Classic Highway (June 8)
- Jessi & The River Cats (June 15)
- Tanya & The Roadrunnerz (June 22)
- Smokn’ Joe Randolph Band (June 29)
- The Rockabillys (July 6)
- Shelby Rae Moore Band (July 13)
- The Night Move Band (July 20)
- The Collective (July 27)
- Smokin’ Joe Randolph Band (Aug. 3)
- Cat5 Band (Shades of Shag at Sugar) (Aug. 10)
- Soul Benefactor (Aug. 17)
- The Collective (Aug. 24)
- Tanya & The Roadrunnerz (Sept. 5)
For more information, click to SeeSugar.com/summer-concerts or call (828) 898-1025 for the latest information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.