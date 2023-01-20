BLOWING ROCK — Students from sixth through eighth grade have the opportunity to display their artwork in BRAHM’s Wilson Education center.

A select group of students out of those enrolled in the art classes at Parkway Middle School received an invitation to the opening of an art gallery featuring their original pieces. Kelly Blake, the sole art teacher at Parkway, got the idea during a tour with the students. Immediately she got to work with Jennifer Garonzik to create a space for the students to display their work. They both aimed to create this as an ongoing program with the local schools to show kids that the work that they are doing is valuable.

