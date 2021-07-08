The West Jefferson Community Partnership’s Summer Concert Series continues with the traditional mountain music of Steve Lewis & Susan Trianosky. The duo will perform Friday, July 9, 5:30-7 p.m., in the Backstreet Park. The 2021 Summer Concert Series is in its 10th year of providing music from several genres, sharing a little something for everyone. All concerts are free and open to the public. (In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Farmers Market.)
Steve Lewis had an early start in his music career as he shared his father’s love of music by listening to master guitar and banjo musicians Doc Watson and Wayne Henderson. He graduated to his now famous five-string banjo bluegrass style of playing at an early age. He has won several awards, locally, regionally, and nationally, including the coveted National Guitar Flat Picking award and is a two-time National Bluegrass Banjo champion. He has performed throughout the country for over 40 years and teaches Mountain Music in the Cultural Arts Program at Ashe County High School, provides private lessons on all stringed instruments, and is a full-time member of the Jeff Little Trio.
Providing strong guitar accompaniment to Steve’s banjo, Susan Smith Trianosky sings well-known songs by the Carter family and others that give the soulful sound their audiences love so much. “Suebobb,” as she is known to family and friends, grew up in the Crumpler/Lansing area, and is an original member of the Appalachian Mountain Girls. She is also a member of the Grayson Highlands Old Time String Band.
Lewis and Trianosky, both natives of the Blue Ridge, provide a unique blend of acoustic guitar and banjo. Their chemistry and the enjoyment they have performing and entertaining are readily apparent to their audiences.
West Jefferson is the individual sponsor for Lewis’ and Trianosky’s concert with sound provided by the Christmas in July Festival. WJCP is an organization made up of businesses, non-profits, and individuals interested in promoting the town of West Jefferson.
It meets at the Chamber’s Venue the fourth Friday of every month at 8:30 a.m. People interested in getting involved in the town are invited to attend. Participating organizations include Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Government, Ashe County Public Library, Friends of the Library, Christmas in July Festival, Farmer’s Market, Florence Thomas Art School, Imagination Ashe, Keep Ashe Beautiful, Museum of Ashe County History, Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, Town of West Jefferson, West Jefferson Business Association, and West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority. The West Jefferson Community Partnership is committed to protecting our resources and to preserving and enriching the spirit, cultural, community, and family life of our town.
Enjoy a Backstreet Park concert every Friday in July and August. For a complete calendar of events taking place in West Jefferson, visit visitwestjefferson.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.