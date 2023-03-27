WHM poetry event

Award-winning Appalachian poets Sara Moore Wagner and Pauletta Hansel will share their perspectives, read excerpts of their work, and answer questions at an event at LMC on March 29.

 Photo courtesy LMC

BANNER ELK — In celebration of Women’s History Month in March, the Lees-McRae John B. Stephenson Center for Appalachia will be hosting an event showcasing Appalachian female poets at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29. in Evans Auditorium. Two award-winning Appalachian poets, Sara Moore Wagner and Pauletta Hansel, will share their perspectives, read excerpts of their work, and answer questions.

Wagner has published two poetry collections, “Swan Wife,” and “Hillbilly Madonna,” both released in 2022. “Swan Wife” explores themes of marriage, motherhood, and identity, while “Hillbilly Madonna” centers in on the woman’s experience in Appalachia focusing on the impact of drugs and addiction on rural life. She has won numerous awards for her work, including the Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellency Award.

