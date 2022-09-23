BOONE — The Schaefer Center Presents , presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, welcomes Complexions Contemporary Ballet in “STARDUST: From Bach to David Bowie,” on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.

Company founders Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, armed with a rich Alvin Ailey lineage and a cadre of 18 spectacular dancers, have re-envisioned ballet through technical precision, athletic prowess, and sheer passion. Their newest work — a tribute to two iconic artists who each ruled his own musical hemisphere — has rocked the dance world. “This was simply one of the most exciting performances I’ve seen on the dance series, less a rock ballet than a rock concert…” (The Washington Post). For tickets and information, visit TheSchaeferCenter.org or contact the Box Office at (828) 262-4046.

