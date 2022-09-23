BOONE — The Schaefer Center Presents , presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, welcomes Complexions Contemporary Ballet in “STARDUST: From Bach to David Bowie,” on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.
Company founders Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, armed with a rich Alvin Ailey lineage and a cadre of 18 spectacular dancers, have re-envisioned ballet through technical precision, athletic prowess, and sheer passion. Their newest work — a tribute to two iconic artists who each ruled his own musical hemisphere — has rocked the dance world. “This was simply one of the most exciting performances I’ve seen on the dance series, less a rock ballet than a rock concert…” (The Washington Post). For tickets and information, visit TheSchaeferCenter.org or contact the Box Office at (828) 262-4046.
“STARDUST: From Bach to David Bowie” showcases two exhilarating dance pieces inspired by musical masters. “Hissy Fits” is a sparse, intense piece set to timeless compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach. Fusing contemporary dance with classical and street dance techniques, the work is an exploration of love, joy and frustration, all the complicated human feelings. “Star Dust,” dedicated to the groundbreaking David Bowie, comprises the evening’s second half, and features many of the late pop-rock star’s seminal hits, including “Space Oddity,” “Life on Mars,” “1984,” “Heroes,” and “Let’s Dance.” A theatrical dance extravaganza with glam rock-inspired costumes and red-and-blue painted Ziggy Stardust faces on all the dancers, “Star Dust” has been called a “love letter” to Bowie by Billboard, bold and “utterly transfixing.”
About Complexions
Combining intriguing choreography with stunning athleticism, Complexions is “a matchless American dance company” (Philadelphia Inquirer). Featured on the hit TV show So You Think You Can Dance, Complexions revitalizes the art of movement through a groundbreaking mix of styles, seamlessly fusing ballet, contemporary, jazz, and hip-hop.
The company was co-founded in 1994 by choreographer Dwight Rhoden and dancer Desmond Richardson with a singular approach to reinventing dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles, and cultures. Rhoden, founding artistic director and principal choreographer of Complexions, earned the distinction of “one of the most sought out choreographers of the day” from The New York Times, and has danced in prestigious ballets and contemporary companies around the world. Richardson, a Tony Award nominee in 1999 as a member of the original cast of Fosse, was the first black American principal dancer of American Ballet Theatre. The New York Times named him as one of the greatest dancers of his time.
