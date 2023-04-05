LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is gearing up for springtime, with daily programs, special experiences, a slate of events — including new happenings! — and beautiful blooms all ahead.

“Spring is such a special time here,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Along with the greening of the mountain and the first wildflowers starting to appear, our programming really ramps up and offers guests so many unique options for experiencing Grandfather.”

