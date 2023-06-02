WEST JEFFERSON — Old Barn and Winery in West Jefferson hosted a plethora of vendors on Sunday, May 28. In the rain, artisan craft vendors sold goods to patrons of the winery from 1 to 6 p.m. The winery was flooded with community members eager to shop and enjoy local wine. Local food truck Hooked on Smoke was available for those looking for a hot meal on the rainy day.

