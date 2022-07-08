VILLAS — Spring House Farm displays and sells flower bouquets at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market to help bring color to patrons homes.
Spring House Farm, located in Villas, specializes in the sustainable production of vegetables and cut flowers. Mother and daughter duo Amy and Jean Fiedler started the farm in 2008 and continue to run the woman-owned and operated farm.
The Fielders pride themselves on sustainable practices to respect the land they work on. Everything is planted from seed and grown in a ventilated greenhouse before being planted in the fields. A drip irrigation system is used to conserve water and the cooler used to keep harvested flowers and produce fresh is powered by water. The variety of plants and limited use of pesticides makes the farm pollinator friendly.
Spring House Farm sells the flowers in a variety of bouquet sizes, with and without vases. With a range of prices, the vendors hope everyone finds something they can take home with them.
“It’s so fun being at the Farmers’ Market,” said Spring House Farm intern Josie Michaels who was at vending at the market with fellow intern Maya Fontana. “It’s been our first time today coming out because we’re normally just working in the fields but it’s really nice interacting with people and seeing what they like and how the product goes from seed to smiling face.”
The Watauga County Farmers’ Market takes place each Saturday at Horn in the West from April to November running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the summer months.
The market has been happening since 1974 and features locally made and produced food, art, music and crafts. For more information on the Watauga County Farmers’ Market, visit www.wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org.
