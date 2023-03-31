BEST - 2

Spring Fest returns April 1.

 Jeff Fissel

WEST JEFFERSON — Spring Fest is here again – and this is the 38th year of celebrating art in Ashe County. The festive event will return to the Ashe Early Learning Center on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. And that is no joke! Let’s do some ART!

Hands-on activities will allow the children and youth the opportunity to use their imaginations as they participate in art activities that include chalk painting, bubble prints, face painting and more. The festival logo was creative by ACHS art teacher Katherine Greene and will be available for screen printing on T-shirts for $5. All other activities are free. There will be free art bag giveaway as long as supplies last!

