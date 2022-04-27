BEECH MOUNTAIN — Buckeye Recreation Center will host a plethora of programs and events on Beech Mountain during the spring and summer months. The following are a few of the events that visitors can enjoy that are sponsored by the Center over the course of the spring and summer months.
Wildflower Hikes (10 a.m. on April 29, May 6, May 13)
Join Buckeye Recreation Center for a guided wildflower hike. Learn about the wildflowers that grow on Beech Mountain, led by BRC’s plant expert, Lauren.
Beech’s Bloomin’ Craft Festival (noon to 5 p.m. on April 30)
BRC’s second annual Beech’s Bloomin’ Craft Festival will happen rain or shine at Buckeye Recreation Center. There will be a variety of local crafters to shop from, and admission is free.
Community Cleanup (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 1)
Spring cleaning is here and Beech Mountain Chamber needs your help. If you are interested in cleaning up Beech, please email the Center at buckeyerec@townofbeechmountain.com.
Bark Park Ribbon Cutting (4 p.m. on May 5)
Join us at the Bark Park for the ribbon cutting of the new bathroom. Refreshments will be provided.
Pickleball Challenge (5 p.m. on May 5)
BRC will host a Pickleball Challenge on May 5. To register, visit https://beechrecreation.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=256.
In Cold Mud (10 a.m. on May 7)
BRC’s In Cold Mud event is on Mother’s Day weekend. Join now for the coolest race on Beech Mountain. The race spans three miles and 20 obstacles as part of the outdoor challenge. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/BeechMountain/InColdMud. To volunteer, email buckeyerec@townofbeechmountain.com.
For more information on any event, call (828) 387-3003.
